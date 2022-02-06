Before fleeing cops, an SUV driver plows into a crowd of Freedom Convoy protesters, injuring four people.

A CANADIAN man drives through a crowd of Freedom Convoy protesters, injuring four people before fleeing the scene.

According to Winnipeg police, an unidentified man was arrested after allegedly plowing through the crowd at the Manitoba Legislature grounds on Friday night.

“A 42-year-old man is facing charges after driving through a group of protesters at the Legislative grounds as part of the Freedom Convoy,” Winnipeg Police tweeted on Saturday.

“There were four adult males struck.”

After attempting to flee, police pursued and arrested the suspect, who was driving a Jeep Patriot.

According to the Winnipeg Sun, police spokesperson Rob Carver said on Saturday, “(The vehicle) was moving at a pretty decent clip and it’s pretty miraculous that no serious injuries were sustained.”

Three of the injured protesters did not require medical attention, and a fourth was released from the hospital after being treated.

The Headingly, Manitoba, resident is facing several charges, including four counts of assault with a weapon, according to police.

“He wasn’t really for or against either of the general views,” Carver said.

“Some of his post-arrest comments suggested that his motivation was not specifically about the underlying causes of the protests or the mandates,” Carver said.

The white Jeep struck the protesters, who were showing support for similar anti-Covid-mandates protests in Ottawa and across Canada, according to dashboard camera footage.

Since the convoy began on January 23, truckers and others associated with the Freedom Convoy have been protesting the Canadian government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The convoy arrived in Ottawa on January 29 and protesters have stated that they will not leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions have been removed.

They are also calling for Trudeau’s government to be removed, despite the fact that it is only responsible for a few of the measures, with the majority of them being implemented by provincial governments.

Chief Peter Sloly of the Ottawa Police Service said officers are doing everything possible to keep the situation under control.

“Police are acting within their legal authority and resources under the Police Services Act,” Sloly said.

“We’ve learned from our errors and are determined to do better in the future.”

All available officers have been deployed, and 60 more will be deployed soon.”

The protests have outraged a lot of Canadians.

Late Friday, some protesters set off fireworks on the grounds of the National War Memorial.

Last weekend, a number of people carried signs and flags with swastikas comparing vaccine mandates to fascism.

