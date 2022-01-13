Before Gabby Petito was killed, police made “unintentional mistakes” with her boyfriend.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An investigation found that when Utah police stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case, they made “several unintentional mistakes.”

The report, which was released on Wednesday, looks into a police stop in the tourist town of Moab on Aug.

12. If you’re looking for a

Officers looked into a fight between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, but found Petito to be the aggressor.

After requiring them to spend a night apart, they allowed the couple to leave.

As the investigation progressed, body camera video of Petito, 22, who appeared visibly upset, was widely viewed, raising questions about whether a more aggressive police response could have prevented her death.

“Would Gabby be alive today if the case had been handled differently? That is an impossible question to answer, despite the fact that it is one that many people want to know the answer to.”

“No one knows, and no one will ever know,” wrote Capt.

According to Fox13, the report was written by Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price Police Department in Utah.

Officers pulled over the couple during a cross-country trip that began on Long Island, New York, after their van was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the Arches National Park entrance.

On the video, Laundrie, 23, said the couple got into a minor scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet.

Petito chastised herself for wanting to keep the van clean.

A month after the traffic stop, she went missing, and her strangled body was discovered in September.

In Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, on the outskirts of the 19th century.

Laundrie was the only person ever named as a person of interest in the case by law enforcement officials.

After returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida, he was discovered dead in a swamp from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While Utah law requires police to cite or arrest aggressors in domestic violence assaults, the two Moab officers determined that the incident was more of a mental or emotional health break than a domestic violence assault.

Laundrie might bail her out of jail and then have “more control over her,” according to one officer who opposed citing her.

This is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.