Before Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking verdict, Epstein cops raid paedo’s Palm Beach house of horrors.

Before Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking verdict, Epstein cops raided paedo’s Palm Beach house of horrors.

The shocking moment cops raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house of horrors was revealed today, just days before the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell’s verdict.

Prosecutors released an hour-long video of officers sweeping through the paedophile’s infamous (dollar)16.4 million mansion with their guns drawn, according to prosecutors.

Inside a marble-walled room, the cops discovered creepy paintings of naked women on the walls, as well as a black and white portrait of Maxwell holding what appeared to be a Yorkshire terrier dog.

It also featured what appeared to be a photo of Maxwell lounging topless.

Several women claim that inside the horror house, Epstein sexually abused them while giving them massages.

Cabinets stocked with spa supplies and toiletries, including dozens of toothbrushes, bars of soap, and bottles of mouthwash, were visible in footage from the 2005 raid.

During Maxwell’s trial, Palm Beach officer Sgt Michael Dawson testified that when the officers raided the home, they were looking for massage tables, oils, and sex toys, as well as journals and correspondence.

Prosecutors also released photos of the “Twin Torpedos” sex toys discovered during the search.

Earlier footage from the raid, which was released after Epstein’s death in 2019, showed cops allegedly finding a photo of a young girl bending over in a short dress.

Another image in the video showed a teen girl posing in a tiny bikini and hanging above a naked girl lying on a beach.

At her sex trafficking and abuse trial, framed photos of Maxwell and Epstein kissing were shown, as well as police photos of what appeared to be a nude picture of the British socialite.

Maxwell was branded a “sophisticated predator” who committed “horrifying crimes” with Epstein in the closing arguments of her three-week trial, just as her trial jury was about to deliberate.

She was in for the fight of her life after prosecutors ripped into her during a savage closing argument, portraying her as the billionaire’s “co-conspirator.”

Last night, a jury was preparing to consider six child sex trafficking charges against her, which could result in her being sentenced to 80 years in prison if found guilty.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” said Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe, who is prosecuting the heiress, in her closing argument to the jury.

“She was an adult who preyed on helpless children.”

From impoverished families, young girls.

“She went after a young girl whose father had recently died.” “She went after a young girl whose mother was an alcoholic,” she said.

“She went after a young woman who was raising her daughter as a single mother.

“Maxwell,” says the character.

