Before going on the rampage, Darrell Brooks, a suspect in the Waukesha parade, wrote an anti-Trump rap and declared “f*** the pigs.”

According to songs posted online, the suspect in the Christmas parade shooting spree that killed five people wrote an anti-Donald Trump rap in which he declared “f*** the pigs.”

On his YouTube and SoundCloud pages, aspiring rapper Darrell Brooks, 39, who goes by the stage name MathBoi Fly, also posted songs about killing.

Brooks is charged with five counts of intentional homicide, according to Waukesha’s police chief.

“They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid,” he says in one of his songs.

“Sliding through the city with no safety on,” says another song on his SoundCloud page.

“F*** Donald Trump” and “F*** the Pigs” are among the other lyrics.

On one of his Twitter accounts, he also posted a video ranting about then-President Barack Obama’s speech, which he called “a crock of b******.”

And, according to his lyrics, he raps about AK-47s, with a playlist on his now-defunct YouTube channel that includes the song Gon Kill U.

Brooks was also said to have posted on social media after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder last summer in the deaths of three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse wept as he was acquitted of five criminal charges after a tense trial.

Brooks stated that the outcome of the case “does not surprise” him, though police have not stated whether or not the rampage played a role in the decision.

The rapper also appears in one of his music videos to be driving an SUV similar to the one that mowed down people in Waukesha.

Brooks had been bailed just days before the frenzied attack after fleeing a domestic dispute moments before the horror crash, according to police.

Brooks was accused of running over his child’s mother in early November before posting bail, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Brooks was facing a number of criminal charges in the months leading up to the rampage, according to additional court records.

He was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery in one case, which was filed on November 5.

He was ordered not to have any contact with a female victim, and his bond was set at (dollar)1,000 on Friday, according to court records.

Brooks is accused of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm in a separate case filed in July 2020.

Brooks is accused of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm in a separate case filed in July 2020.

