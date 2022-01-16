Before he died, the British father-of-two was ‘hallucinating’ and’scared,’ according to his girlfriend.

Before he died, a British father-of-two found stabbed to death in Bali was ‘hallucinating’ and’scared,’ according to his girlfriend.

According to his girlfriend, a British father who was stabbed to death in Bali was “hallucinating” and “scared” before he died.

Matt Harper, 48, of Gloucester, died of knife wounds at his home on the Indonesian island, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Emmy Pakpahan, his Indonesian-born girlfriend, was questioned by cops and is still under investigation.

Cops are investigating his death, but the current working theory is that it was a “suicide” in which he stabbed himself multiple times.

But friends said it was out of character for Matt, a father of two who had been working on the Indonesian island since February 2020, to commit suicide.

Pakpahan claims he had a mental breakdown and purposefully hurt himself after waking up at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

She told cops she fled their shared villa after he awoke unexpectedly in the middle of the night to allow her to make a phone call.

She claims that when she returned minutes later, the doors were locked and Matt was writhing on the floor, dying.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” she sobbed on camera as she filmed tragic Matt’s final moments through a window.

“I’m at a loss, I’m at a loss.”

“After Matt woke up, he was speaking unclearly and talking to himself,” Pakpahan, 43, told Indonesian police.

“I was getting scared because he was terrified and hallucinating.”

“I went outside the house to call Matt’s stepdaughter in England, and while I was on the phone with her, I tried to get back in, but it was locked from the inside.”

“I called a neighbor, who got in and found Matt lying on the floor with a knife in his hand, still breathing.”

According to police, Matt was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

Matt, who worked for the luxury hotel group Karma, was on a video call to family back home in the UK when he was attacked, according to Pakpahan’s version of events.

Tomorrow will be the day of the autopsy.

“Mr Harper has wounds to his neck and stomach from a sharp weapon,” police chief Mr Surawan told The Sun.

“We’re still looking into it and interviewing a lot of people, including Miss Pakpahan.”

“It’s just not true,” a close Bali friend said.

The day before it happened, he was in good spirits.”

“I was with him before he got with Emmy,” one of Matt’s ex-girlfriends told the Sun.

He was the epitome of a gentleman, a thoughtful and charming individual.

He was…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.