Before he was charged with assault, Sara Evans filed for divorce from former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker.

According to Tennessee court records posted online Sunday by Scoop Nashville, country singer Sara Evans filed for divorce from former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker in August.

Barker was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempting to drive a vehicle into Evans and another person.

At 4:10 a.m., Barker, 49, was booked into the Davidson County Jail as Harry Jerome Barker.

According to court documents, Barker is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After posting (dollar)10,000 bond, he was released from jail shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Because the charge was domestic in nature, Barker had to be held for at least 12 hours.

Attempts to reach out to law enforcement officials in Nashville and Davidson County for comment have been futile.

On March 23, 2021, she filed for divorce from Barker.

Barker had been living in Homewood for three months at the time, according to the filing.

Evans filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct,” according to the filing.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years and have no children together, agreed to keep “the actual reasons for divorce private to the extent possible” and “neither party will discuss or reveal the terms of the agreement, and the terms and conditions shall remain confidential,” according to Scoop Nashville.

Barker said he was “beyond humbled by the words of support I have received from friends, supporters, and so many in the Alabama family” in a statement posted to his radio show’s Instagram account on Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives,” the statement continued.

Barker went on to say how much he loves his family and that he would appreciate some privacy.

