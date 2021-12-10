Before her phone starts ringing in her OWN PURSE, ‘Karen’ accuses a black man of stealing her phone.

‘Karen’ accuses a black man of stealing her phone before it starts ringing in her OWN PURSE in a wild moment.

A WILD moment was caught on camera when a woman named “Karen” accuses a black man of stealing her phone before it rings in her purse.

On Monday, footage of an unidentified woman looking through her bag at a Spencer’s in Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights, outside Sacramento, was uploaded to TikTok.

“Karen” is a term for a white woman who is seen as entitled or demanding in ways that are out of the ordinary.

The woman begs the man to return her phone at the start of the video.

A woman with the accused thief inquires of the Spencer’s employee, “Can you call it because she won’t let us call it?”

The worker replies, “Yeah, what’s the phone number?”

The woman then begins to give her phone number, saying “9-1-6,” before stopping and accusing the man of allegedly swiping her phone and hiding it.

She says, “Well, he could have turned off the ringer.”

The woman with the accused man responds, “Oh my God!”

“Do you want him to get f***ed naked?”

“I really need my phone back,” the frantic woman begs, as the Spencer’s employee asks everyone to remain calm.

As the woman searches for her missing device, the accused thief appears to empty his pockets, revealing his vape.

“I just stuck it right here,” the “Karen” says, “and you walked right behind me and took it.”

The accused black man says, “I did not take it.”

The Spencer’s employee then hands the woman his phone, which she uses to call her elusive device, only to discover it stashed away in her purse.

As the cellphone rings loudly, the woman with the accused thief asks, “Is it in your purse, ma’am?”

“I apologise.

She responds, “I apologize.”

The woman who is with the accused responds, “F*** off.”

On TikTok, the video has been viewed by over two million people.

“My husband’s first time in 28 years,” the woman recording wrote on TikTok, revealing her partner’s name as Kinley.

He, too, grew up in the South.

It’s only been a month in Cali, and already this has happened.”

