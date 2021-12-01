Before his deadly rampage, Oxford High School’shooter’ Ethan Crumbley shared a ‘countdown to the return of the devil and a picture of a gun’ on social media.

Before his deadly rampage, Ethan Crumbley, an Oxford High School’shooter,’ posted a ‘countdown to the return of the devil and a picture of a gun.’

According to online posts, the Oxford school shooter shared a terrifying countdown to the “return of the devil” before police said he killed three classmates.

Authorities identified Ethan Crumbley as the shooter who killed Tate Myre, 16, on Hana St. on Wednesday.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Juliana, 14 years old.

Posts on his Instagram page appear to show that he also shared a picture of a gun just days before the massacre.

“Just got my new beauty today,” the caption appears to read.

The family appears to be playing a practical joke on Ethan in a video posted to his father’s Facebook page three years ago.

“Payback is coming dear parents!!” a woman identified as his mother says. His father James responds, “Knowing Ethan, it will come back sooner than later.”

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the suspect used his father’s weapon in the deadly rampage.

According to preliminary evidence, the weapon was purchased by the boy’s father on November 26.

Tate Myre, a “standout” football player, died of his injuries in the back of a patrol car on his way to the hospital. Classmates said he attempted to disarm the shooter.

Madisyn Bladwin, a second victim, was set to graduate this year, and according to WDIV4, her family said she had been accepted into several colleges.

She was the eldest of three siblings and enjoyed drawing, reading, and writing.

Seven students and a teacher were shot, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

According to the cop, three of the victims are in critical condition after being shot.

It’s unclear whether the three students killed were deliberately targeted.

According to Oakland County Executive David Coulter, the suspected shooter, who is 15, is being held in a juvenile detention facility in a special cell.

He’s been put on suicide watch and is checked on every 15 minutes.

While homicide and attempted homicide will be the preliminary charges, Bouchard said the prosecutor will decide whether the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Before the shooting, the shooter is said to have posted photos of a gun.

Cops believe it was the same weapon used during the rampage.

“It’s my understanding that this was a recently purchased weapon, that he had been shooting with it, and that he had posted pictures of a target and the weapon,” Bouchard said.

When officers saw the shooter, he raised his hands.

His weapon was taken away from him, and he was taken into custody…

