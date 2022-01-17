Before his death at the age of 24, the sad Frosty rapped about ‘flexing with depression and living his dreams’ in heartbreaking lyrics.

Before his death at the age of 24, Frosty rapped about ‘flexing with depression and living his dreams’ in heartbreaking lyrics.

Years before his death, SAD Frosty rapped in one of his hit songs about “flexing through depression and living his dreams.”

The 24-year-old rapper died on January 14, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

“New Kicks,” “Ice Cream,” and “Crib with a Lake” were all produced by Frosty.

In December of 2020, Ice Cream will be released.

“I been flexing on my haters every day, I live my dreams,” he raps in the first verse.

“It’s official, your jump man is on the wrong team, my Travis 6’s.”

All my shoes are Icecream Man (Uh) (sic),” I’m feeling like Pharrell in 2007.

“B****, I’m flexing through depression (Huh? ), I’m posted at the crib,” the rest of the lyrics go on to say.

“Making millions off my music, man, I get it (yeah).”

I had to work hard for this s**t, and I took some time for it (Huh?).

“Good face card; I won’t be waiting in line for kicks, ayy.”

The song is from his album Sandbox, which also features Beavis and Butthead and Swerve (Remix), which features American rapper Chief Keef, real name Keith Farrelle Cozart.

According to Genius, the track Ice Cream was “highly anticipated” by Frosty’s fans.

In what turned out to be his final Instagram post months before his death, Frosty wrote, “They want that old frosty.”

As word of the rapper’s death spread, dozens of tributes poured in from his fans.

“RIP SAD FROSTY Loved bro music so much, especially his collabs with DC the Don,” one person wrote.

“I can still hear his song in Berlin’s merch intro and Dontai intros.”

“We adore you, frosty,” says the group.

“RIP Sad Frosty, life is truly that unpredictable,” said another.

Don’t squander your time.

Take advantage of every opportunity to spend time with your loved ones.”

“RIP Sad Frosty,” said a third.

“My friend, I’ll see you in the next life.”

Because he was not very active on social media, very little is known about the rapper.

His most recent Facebook post was in 2018.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.