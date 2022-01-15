Before his rally in Arizona, Donald Trump dazzled the crowd seven times, from a YMCA dance to celebrity guests.

Donald Trump has wowed the crowd at his rallies seven times, from a YMCA dance to celebrity guests ahead of the Arizona event.

As Trump prepares for his upcoming Save American rally at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, Arizona, here are some memorable moments when he entertained his audience.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7 p.m., Trump will deliver his speech.

His visit to Arizona will be his second since his presidency ended.

The 75-year-old Republican went viral in the run-up to his presidency for breaking into robotic dance routines at his MAGA rallies across the country.

The former president has been causing a stir on social media by showing off his dance moves to the tune of Village People’s YMCA.

At rallies in Dalton, Georgia, and one outside the White House, Trump has danced to Village People’s YMCA.

After the rallies, Trump danced to the beat of the Village People’s YMCA and performed In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins and Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey.

Thousands of Trump supporters crammed into the Erie International Airport just two weeks before the November 3 election to hear him pitch for president.

Trump faced the crowd, raised, and waved his fist to supporters before leaving the Pennsylvania stage, moments after abruptly ending his rally due to the weather — a chilly 50F —

As he walked away, the former president danced to the tune of YMCA by awkwardly waving his balled fists back and forth and shimmying from side to side.

Trump gave a few more fist pumps before making his way to Air Force One, pointing to the audience as if to express gratitude.

We look back at the celebrity endorsements Trump has received in the past as My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Trump once invited rapper Lil Pump onstage with him at his final pre-election rally in order to secure the rapper’s endorsement.

However, the former President inadvertently referred to the rapper as Little Pimp, despite the rapper’s claim that if Biden were elected, he would leave the country.

Sarah Palin, Hulk Hogan, and Tila Tequila have all endorsed Trump for president.

The former president once spent 14 minutes discussing how he can normally walk down ramps.

President Joe Biden tripped three times while walking up the stairs of Air Force One, and Trump’s slow walk down a ramp from over a year ago became a trending topic.

On March 19, Vice President Joe Biden was photographed…

