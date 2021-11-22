Before hitting the high street or shopping malls in 2021, shoppers are encouraged to take a Covid test.

Christmas 2021: Before hitting the high street or shopping malls, shoppers are advised to take a Covid test.

New government guidance strengthens testing recommendations to protect the UK from the flu this winter and avoid the need for Plan B.

The government has advised people to take a covid test before spending time in crowded and enclosed spaces this winter, as it ramps up efforts to prevent a fourth wave without the need for Plan B.

It’s the first time the public has been advised to take a rapid lateral flow test before visiting high-risk areas, with previous recommendations focusing on two tests per week or before meeting vulnerable people.

Even if most people are wearing masks, the changes to the Cabinet Office guidance could include people taking a lateral flow test before going Christmas shopping, particularly to busy stores and shopping centres.

People have previously been advised to take a test after visiting a high-risk location, but not before the event.

The new Cabinet Office guidance includes a new warning that being in crowded indoor areas with little fresh air increases the risk of catching or transmitting covid-19.

“You may wish to take a rapid lateral flow test if a period of high risk is expected that day,” it says.

This includes spending time in crowded and enclosed spaces, as well as visiting people who are more likely to develop severe illness if they contract covid-19.”

While many people already perform lateral flow tests before entering crowded indoor public places, this is the first time it has been codified by the government.

Despite a new wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, ministers and scientists believe the UK is relatively well protected, owing to high booster uptake and the Delta variant sweeping through the country earlier than the continent, implying some population immunity.

They believe Plan B, which includes measures such as mandatory face masks and working from home, will not be required at this time.

The current Plan A is being bolstered as part of this strategy, with additional advice and public health messaging on ventilation, testing, and vaccination.

Boris Johnson and his top scientific advisers have made the booster program the cornerstone of the UK’s virus defense this winter, with.

