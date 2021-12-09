Before it’s demolished, a vintage Sprite sign was stolen from a dilapidated Pennsylvania hotel.

Before it’s demolished, a vintage Sprite sign was stolen from a run-down Pennsylvania hotel.

The dilapidated Glendon Hotel has an official date with the wrecking ball after years of crumbling brick by brick.

The demolition of what is left of the building at 124-126 Main St. in Glendon will begin on Monday.

Northampton County officials estimate that demolition work will take two to three weeks, and that the site will then need to be graded.

During Tuesday’s General Purpose Authority meeting, the good news was received with cheers and even applause.

Borough officials have struggled to address the hotel for the past eight years as it has continued to rot in place, sending crumbling bricks and pieces of the structure into the nearby road.

While Albert Rutherford is still listed as the owner of the property in Northampton County’s online property records, the property is in the county’s repository and has yet to sell at county tax sales.

The GPA took over the site’s demolition and development.

Unfortunately, the demolition began too soon, and the vintage Sprite sign on the building’s exterior was “absconded” with, according to county Director of Administration Charles Dertinger.

“But somebody did take it down,” Dertinger said, implying that council members asking the authority to contact the historical society sparked someone’s belief that the old, rusted sign was of historical significance.

Chairman Paul Anthony Jr. expressed hope that it might end up in a museum.

Pamela Pearson, a member of the commission, joked, “Watch for it on eBay.”

In November 2015, the Glendon Hotel was photographed for lehighvalleylive.com by Rudy Miller.

The GPA is working on a plan to build affordable townhomes on the site once it has been cleared.

According to Mark Hartney, deputy director of the Department of Community and Economic Development, the redevelopment project is expected to cost around (dollar)1 million, and the county plans to apply for (dollar)600,000 in state HOME program funding.

HOME is a city-funded grant and loan program that aims to increase and preserve affordable housing for low- and very low-income residents.

County officials had hoped to apply for another funding round this year, but that has been postponed until the first quarter of 2022, according to Hartney.

While the county waits to apply, a geotechnical report will be completed…

