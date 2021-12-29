Before killing five people in Denver, shooting suspect Lyndon McLeod posted chilling alt-right rants online.

Before his deadly rampage, the gunman accused of killing five people promised that “he would never go unarmed.” He also posted several chilling red flags.

Following a string of deadly shootings in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado on Monday, cops identified Lyndon McLeod, 47, as the suspect.

According to local media, three of the five people McLeod is suspected of killing worked in tattoo shops, and another was shot near a parlor.

In a photo of himself relaxing in a hot tub, McLeod quoted Hunter S Thompson.

“I swore I’d never walk around without a weapon again,” he said.

Thompson is a late American journalist and author best known for his novel Hell’s Angels, published in 1967.

From 2018 to 2020, McLeod, who reportedly held several extremist views, published a three-book science fiction series that appears to glorify violence.

On the internet, he is said to have held extremist views and alt-right conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, McLeod shared a Covid conspiracy meme purporting to show Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussing an “injectable nanoworm.”

The conspiracy theory is unfounded, and studies show that people who are fully vaccinated have a 90 percent or greater reduction in the risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

The Omicron variant is more infectious and could lead to more breakthrough cases, according to health officials, but the spread can be slowed by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot.

Last year, the alleged shooter made a rant about emasculated men.

“Our entire society is made up of s***y little f***s who insult badasses and get away with it because law enforcement and social norms protect the WEAK from the STRONG, and I’m over it,” McLeod said.

The weak should brace themselves… s**t is about to get real.”

Authorities were said to be aware of McLeod before he allegedly carried out the deadly attacks.

According to the Denver Post, cops said he fired at least eight times before dying in a gunfight.

At Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing on Broadway in Denver, Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado were killed.

Alicia’s father, Alfredo, told KMGH-TV that his daughter owned the tattoo shop and had worked there for 15 to 20 years.

The attacks injured Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy Maldonado, a piercer.

According to Heavy, Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky 13 Tattoo on Kipling Street in Lakewood.

A woman named Sarah Steck was also killed while working at the Hyatt House in Belmar.

McLeod allegedly spoke to her briefly before shooting her.

At a home on Williams Street near Cheesman, a fifth victim, who has yet to be identified, was killed…

