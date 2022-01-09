Before noisy action scenes, Batgirl film crews provide residents with earplugs and blackout blinds.

For the filming of the comic book blockbuster, Glasgow will once again play the role of fictional metropolis Gotham City.

This week, production crews have been setting up shop in Trongate.

Film crews for Batgirl have been handing out earplugs and blackout blinds to Glasgow residents ahead of a number of loud action sequences.

Our city is being used as a stand-in for the fictional metropolis of Gotham City in the comic book blockbuster.

A series of car chases could be filmed in Glasgow in the coming days, according to reports.

According to the Daily Record, production company American Night has sent letters to local residents and businesses in advance of possible late-night filming in and around the Trongate area up until 1.30 a.m. next week.

The producers have warned of noisy filming and the use of bright lights as part of this, and have offered earplugs and blackout window covers as alternatives.

“We mentioned in our previous letter that, due to the anti-social hours of some of our work, we can provide black-out material for windows andor foam earplugs to anyone who feels they may need them,” the letter said, as seen on social media.

“Glasgow City Council has granted us permission to erect temporary road closures during our filming and related work to ensure the safety of the general public as well as our film crew.”

“As previously stated, pedestrian management may be required in the area.”

“This may mean that we have to ask people to wait for a short period of time before being escorted to and from their destination in the immediate vicinity.”

“We understand that this may be inconvenient, and we will make every effort to keep wait times to a minimum.”

Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, JK Simmons, and Brendan Fraser, is the newest installment in the DC Extended Universe film series, which also includes Justice League, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Suicide Squad.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, which includes scenes shot in Glasgow.

While the filming will cause some disruption, the mood among local businesses is positive.

“As a part of the geek and gaming community,” said Androo Faulkner, owner of Glasgow games shop R-CADE on the Saltmarket.

