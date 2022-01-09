Before returning to class, students in Glasgow should get vaccinated and tested.

Students in Glasgow are being urged to get vaccinated and tested before returning to class.

With schools across Scotland returning this week, students are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test the night before or the morning of their return, as well as come forward for jags.

To prevent the spread of Omicron, secondary students are encouraged to take Covid-19 tests at home before returning to school.

Those who are not experiencing any symptoms should perform a lateral flow device (LFD) test the night before or the morning of their return to classes after the holiday break.

Testing should be repeated every two weeks after that.

The online digital reporting portal should be used to record all LFD test results, whether positive, negative, or void.

The same advice should be followed by staff in schools, early learning and childcare settings.

Anyone who receives a positive LFD test result, has symptoms, or has been identified as a close contact should self-isolate and schedule a PCR test as soon as possible.

From today, January 3rd, 2022, 12-15-year-olds will be able to attend drop-in vaccination sessions.

This age group can start receiving their second vaccination 12 weeks after their first dose, according to the JCVI.

The Education Secretary has stated that keeping schools open is an “absolute priority” in the face of rising coronavirus cases, and she has urged students to test for the virus at home before returning to class.

Secondary school students should take a lateral flow test either the night before or the morning of their return to school, according to Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Children aged 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for their second doses of coronavirus vaccine, and students in this age group are encouraged to apply.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith, the chief medical officer, stated that because the new Omicron variant of the virus is spreading rapidly, it is “vital that we all do what we can to limit its transmission.”

“It is our absolute priority to keep schools open safely and minimize further disruption to learning,” Ms Somerville said.

We’ll need the support of the entire school community to accomplish this.”

She believes that performing lateral flow tests before returning to school, and then testing twice a week after that, could help to prevent Covid outbreaks.

“Safety guidance for schools has been updated,” the Education Secretary continued.

Short summary of Infosurhoy