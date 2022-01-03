Before returning to school, Glasgow schoolchildren are being encouraged to get vaccinated and tested.

Before returning to school, Glasgow students are being encouraged to get vaccinated and tested.

With schools across Scotland returning this week, students are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test the night before or the morning of their return, as well as come forward for jags.

To prevent the spread of Omicron, secondary students are encouraged to take Covid-19 tests at home before returning to school.

Those who aren’t experiencing any symptoms should perform a lateral flow device (LFD) test the night before or the morning of their first day back to school after the holiday break.

Testing should be done twice weekly after that.

The online digital reporting portal should be used to record all LFD test results, whether they are positive, negative, or void.

The same advice should be followed by staff in schools and early learning and childcare settings.

Anyone who receives a positive LFD test result, has symptoms, or has been identified as a close contact should self-isolate and schedule a PCR test as soon as possible.

Drop-in vaccination sessions for 12-15-year-olds will begin today, January 3rd, 2022.

This age group can start receiving their second vaccination 12 weeks after their first dose, according to the JCVI.

The Education Secretary has stated that keeping schools open is an “absolute priority” in the face of rising coronavirus cases, and she has urged students to test for the virus at home before returning to class.

Secondary school students should take a lateral flow test either the night before or the morning of their return to school, according to Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Children aged 12 to 15 are now eligible for their second doses of coronavirus vaccine, and students in this age group are being encouraged to get their shots.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith, the chief medical officer, stated that because the new Omicron variant of the virus is spreading rapidly, it is “vital that we all do what we can to limit its transmission.”

“It is our absolute priority to keep schools open safely and minimize further disruption to learning,” Ms Somerville added.

We’ll need the entire school community’s assistance to accomplish this.”

She believes that performing lateral flow tests before returning to school, and then testing twice a week after that, could help prevent Covid outbreaks.

“School safety guidance has been updated,” continued the Education Secretary.

