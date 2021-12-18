Before Saturday’s Strictly final, Johannes Radebe talks about his historic same-gender Strictly pairing with John Whaite.

Before Saturday’s Strictly final, Johannes Radebe discusses his historic same-sex Strictly pairing with John Whaite.

‘Because of this collaboration, my mother’s relationship with me has improved.’

Strictly Come Dancing finalists John Whaite and Johannes Radebe have brought joy to the nation by becoming the show’s first male same-sex pairing.

And, as the show’s live final approaches, Radebe – the show’s first openly gay male dancer – has revealed how dancing with Whaite has impacted his relationship with his “traditionalist” mother Jacobeth.

In an interview with BBC2 It Takes Two host Rylan Clarke, Radebe said, “My mother’s relationship with me has improved, and it is improved because of this partnership and for what it represents.”

“Jojo, your mother has sat there every week and has become obsessed with the two of you,” Clarke said.

And maybe I’m speaking out of turn here, but that’s actually brought you closer together for the first time.”

“It has, because we’ve never confronted me and my issue and this whole thing,” Radebe, who was born in South Africa and has previously credited his mother with encouraging his ballroom dreams as well as her strength after his father died when he was 12, said.

“When I told her about the partnership, she asked, ‘Are you dancing with the man?’ I replied, ‘Yes, mummy, I’m dancing with a man named John.’

And there was an awkward pause.”

The 34-year-old admitted that his “biggest takeaway” from the series is his close bond with his mother, adding, “I think like everybody else she waited to see how it was going to play out, because she’s such a traditionalist.”

And I remember her calling me up after our first Tango and saying, ‘Oh, that was fantastic.’

But, yes, it’s been unique.”

Tonight, the couple will compete for the glitterball trophy against EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, the first deaf contestant on the show.

Due to a torn ankle ligament, a third contestant, TV presenter AJ Odudu, has had to withdraw from the final.

She told the other finalists, “I’ll be cheering you on [on one leg!].”

Radebe, a professional dancer who performed with Caroline Quentin last year, is already a champion.

“I’ve come out on top.”

I was victorious.

