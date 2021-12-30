Before shooting, a ‘trigger-happy’ cop is told to ‘hold on’ after killing a 14-year-old girl with a stray bullet in a Burlington store.

Before shooting, a ‘trigger-happy’ cop is told to ‘hold on’ after killing a 14-year-old girl with a stray bullet at a Burlington store.

THIS is the terrifying moment a cop was told to “hold on” before shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood with a stray bullet.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot in the chest two days before Christmas while shopping for a quinceanera dress in a Los Angeles store.

She and her mother, Soledad Peralta, were hiding in a dressing room as cops searched the store for an assault suspect, but she was hit by a stray bullet when a shot was fired.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released harrowing surveillance footage showing an officer being told to “hold up” before pulling the trigger.

Several armed officers enter the store and approach Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, who is suspected of assaulting two women, according to one bodycam video.

One officer can be heard repeatedly repeating “slow down” and “slow it down” as the cops move quickly through the aisles.

As the cops walk through the store in formation, he pushes to the front of the pack, brandishing a rifle.

As the officer with the rifle moves forward, other officers can be heard saying “slow down,” “slow it down,” and “hold it up.”

As the officer with the rifle shouts, “she’s bleeding!” they discover a victim of a brutal beating on the floor, with the suspect on the other side of the aisle.

Before three shots are fired, the other cops yell, “Hold up! Hold up, Jones! Hold up! Hold up!”

Elena-Lopez collapses to the ground, mortally wounded, according to police. The officer holding the rifle is said to have pulled the trigger.

Valentina’s mother can be heard screaming in the dressing room beside her dying daughter in the background of the footage.

Lieutenant Commander

Orellana-Peralta was “struck by a round that skipped off the floor and into the dressing room wall,” according to Stacy Spell.

According to investigators, both she and Lopez died of “gunshot wounds to the chest.”

Elena-Lopez and Orellana Peralta were shot and killed by an officer who has yet to be identified.

Soledad, Valentina’s grieving mother, told reporters Valentina died in her arms.

According to her lawyer Erika Contreras, “we sat down, hugged, and started praying,” she said in Spanish.

“Something threw my daughter Valentina and me to the floor, and she died in my arms, and there was nothing I could do.”

“Seeing a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the most painful and profound experiences any human being can have.”

Soledad was holding a handwritten sign that read “Justice for… ” as she spoke.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.