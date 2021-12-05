Before spending time with family this Christmas, ‘top-up’ immunity with a booster, advises Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid stated that it is “absolutely critical” for the public to “top-up” their immunity before the holiday season.

The Health Secretary has advised that you get a booster vaccine before spending time with your loved ones this Christmas.

Before the festive season, Sajid Javid said it was “absolutely crucial” that the public “top-up” their immunity.

By December 4, 19.8 million people had received their third dose, while more than 51 million had received their first dose and nearly 46.5 million had received their second.

By December 5, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, 20 million people will have received the booster.

Mr. Javid described the vaccination campaign as a “national mission” in a statement.

“Christmas is approaching, and it’s critical that everyone who is eligible gets their booster shot to boost their immunity before spending time with family and friends,” he said.

“We need to do everything we can to strengthen our defenses while our brilliant scientists learn more about the new Omicron variant, and vaccines are the best way to do that.”

“This is a national mission, and we all have a role to play – so roll up your sleeves and get yourself protected as soon as possible.”

It comes after NHS England announced that its expanded booster jab program would begin on December 13, despite reports that people are having difficulty getting appointments.

In response to the Omicron variant’s appearance, the government announced that all adults would be eligible for a booster shot, with the gap between the second and third jabs being reduced from six to three months.

The jab booking service, on the other hand, has yet to be updated.

It was revealed in a letter from the health service released on Friday that this would be updated “as soon as possible and no later than December 13” to reflect the reduction in the time between doses to three months.

The vaccines will be given out “in descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a Covid-19 at-risk group first,” according to the statement.

