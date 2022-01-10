Before the 2022 season of Love Island, the producers have agreed to accept non-binary applications.

Before the 2022 season of Love Island, the producers have agreed to accept non-binary applicants.

Love Island applications are now open, and the show’s producers have agreed to accept applications from non-binary people.

The ITV reality series, which Millie Court and Liam Reardon won last year, will return later this year with a new installment.

Producers, on the other hand, are already on the lookout for a new crop of singles looking for love to appear on the show in 2022.

For the first time, people can choose their gender from a list of options that includes male, female, non-binary, prefer not to say, and prefer to self-describe.

Straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or other sexual orientations are also available.

“Producers are under more pressure than ever to make this series as woke as possible after it was previously chastised for its lack of diversity,” a source close to the project said.

“While the move may complicate the show’s basic rules, as each coupling ceremony separates boys and girls, they are eager to have a non-binary contestant this year.”

It’s all about breaking down barriers and being inclusive.”

Following ITV director of television Kevin Lygo’s claim that producers were still struggling to include gay couples in the show, the decision was made.

“Of course, Love Island is about boys and girls coupling up,” he explained, “so if you wanted to do a gay version, or if you wanted to widen it, it’s been discussed and we haven’t yet found a way to make it suitable for that show.”

“On Dancing On Ice, we had a gay couple.”

Last year, Dancing On Ice featured a blind skater, and I’m a celebrity featured a disabled person.

As a result, I believe ITV is already involved in portraying a diverse range of people in their programming.”

Last year, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said the dating show wanted to “encourage greater inclusivity and diversity,” but because of the show’s format, producers had trouble including gay Islanders.

“There’s been a lot,” she continued.

