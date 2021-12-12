Before the busiest season of the year, a Glasgow postie shares his Christmas dos and don’ts.

Before the busiest time of the year, a Glasgow postie shares his Christmas dos and don’ts.

Cathcart postie Dave Campbell shared his top tips just in time for Christmas, from busting myths about leaving cards unsealed to avoiding silver pens and Norman Collier impersonations.

A postman from Glasgow who has worked for the Royal Mail for nearly 30 years has shared his brilliant Christmas card and gift delivery tips.

Christmas, as we all know, can be a nightmare.

The shopping lists are endless, and once we’ve finally wrapped our gifts and signed and sealed all of our cards, we still have the dreaded task of making sure everything gets delivered on time to the correct address.

But, ahead of the busiest season, G44 mailman Dave Campbell generously shared all of his Christmas post do’s and don’ts.

Dave, who is about to work his 27th Christmas, wanted to share his top holiday tips with Glaswegians.

Dave said the Cathcart residents he delivers to would be “shocked” at the number of cards arriving with the incorrect street name, and he shared his knowledge on Facebook.

All mail should have a return address, and all addresses should be written clearly, according to Dave.

“You’d be surprised at how many cards come through with the wrong street name, for people who moved many years ago, or with question marks instead of numbers,” he wrote.

“We do our best to deliver these to the correct location, but keep in mind that the usual postie may not be on the route at this time of year, and the person covering the route may not have the necessary knowledge to deliver it to the correct location.”

“As a result, this advice applies to EVERYTHING you send.”

On the back of the envelope, write the return address.

That way, you’ll know if you’ve entered the incorrect information.

“It’s possible that the person you’ve been sending cards to for years hasn’t received them.”

‘Avoid silver pens on white envelopes,’ he advised, and don’t underpay for postage, even if the card you’re sending has a ribbon or a badge attached.

