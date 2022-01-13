Before the father of the baby killed himself, a woman filed police complaints against him.

Before the baby’s father killed the 9-month-old, a woman filed police complaints against him.

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A Brook Park mother who was left heartbroken by her 9-month-old daughter’s murder-suicide said the girl’s father had harassed her for months, including just days before the murder-suicide.

In an interview with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, Sarah Smith-Carter revealed that she filed two telecommunications harassment complaints against Martin Porter in January.

3, 8, and

Porter kicked in the door to Carter’s house and shot her in the leg just a few days after she filed the second complaint.

He then fatally shot Alice Porter, their daughter, before shooting and killing himself, according to police.

Porter went to the Brook Park Police Department to be served with the first harassment complaint earlier this month, but he died before the second could be served, according to police.

Alice’s death, Carter said, has left her and her 6-year-old daughter Sienna devastated.

Carter’s great-grandmother, Alice, died almost four years ago.

“I know great-great-grandmother is looking after Alice,” Carter said.

“It keeps me sane knowing she’s watching over her.”

According to her mother, Alice never stopped smiling, was always cheerful, and rarely cried.

Carter’s femur was shattered when Porter shot her.

She stated that she needed a rod and screws inserted into her leg to repair the damage.

Carter explained, “They basically had to reconstruct my femur.”

“I have nerve damage in my foot, but I’ll be able to regain control with time and physical therapy.”

During the fatal shooting, Sienna and two other children were hiding under a bed.

If Porter had discovered the children hiding, Carter believes he would have shot Sienna.

Carter said, “I’m just glad they were under the bed and didn’t see him shoot me.”

“For them, that would have been even more traumatic.”

According to police reports, Brook Park officers had visited Carter’s home several times before the murder-suicide.

On the 8th of August,

They were dispatched to a call about a broken cellphone on the 15th.

On the 10th of October,

Porter had been harassing Carter and showing up at her house without her permission, according to Carter, who was 24 years old at the time.

Porter and Carter had been dating for two years when Alice was born in March, but they split up about a month before Alice was born…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.