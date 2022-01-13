Before the girl, 7, vanished, fights were reported at Harmony Montgomery’s’messy’ home, and neighbors raised concerns about child abuse.

The year a half-blind girl vanished, she was living in squalid conditions in a cluttered house where neighbors reported multiple fights and possible child abuse.

The Sun obtained the reports, which shed light on Harmony Montgomery’s living circumstances before she mysteriously vanished at the age of seven.

The young girl was last seen in October 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire, but her disappearance was not reported until the last week of December 2021.

Her biological father Adam Montgomery and his wife Kayla, as well as Adam’s uncle Kevin Montgomery, had been living at 77 Gilford St.

According to police reports, officers responded to the home at least 16 times between January 2019 and January 2020.

According to the police reports, Adam and Kayla had verbal spats, Adam and Harmony’s uncle had fights, the home was “messy,” and there were concerns about child and animal abuse.

“A neighbor is concerned about the presence of a young child at this address.”

She believes the parents are squatting there and relying on a small generator for power.

And trash is strewn about the place.

She is concerned about the child’s well-being and has requested that we investigate.”

On August 5, 2019, that report was published.

Harmony’s biological mother had chastised the New Hampshire Department of Children, Youth, and Families for failing to protect her daughter.

“Often times, the child protection agency is blamed when things go wrong,” DCYF said in an exclusive interview with The Sun on January 3 when asked about the criticism.

“It’s a bigger picture than just one agency,” said Moira O’Neill, a child advocate who played down the finger pointing.

“This is a terrible situation, but blaming the cops and child welfare caseworkers is even worse.

They’re always on their own to figure things out.”

The police report from August 5, 2019 stated that they had been here “several times,” that “everyone is home, generator is running, food is in the house, they are healthy, and all is well.”

Another neighbor called about two weeks later, on August 21, 2019, to report a squatter in the house.

“There is a generator running, and there is trash all over the place,” the report says.

It is unknown how many people are inside.

“I’ve gotten a lot of calls about it.”

Adam, the tenant, is about to be evicted.

Kevin Montgomery, his uncle, has been harassing him and calling in to check on the situation.

DCYF has been a part of it.”

A few weeks later, on September 11, 2019, Manchester police officers on patrol broke up a fight between Adam and Kevin outside the Gilford Street home.

Adam allegedly accused Kevin and his wife of “barging their way in without…

