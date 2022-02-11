Before the half-term break, Spain changes its Covid rules for tourists.

Covid rules for holidaymakers in Spain have been changed ahead of the half-term break.

On Monday, the rules for children and families will change.

Spain is changing its holiday travel rules starting Monday, just in time for half-term.

As part of the updated Covid rules and restrictions, unvaccinated children and teenagers will be allowed to enter the country.

Adult visitors from the United Kingdom must be fully vaccinated to enter the country, but children under the age of 17 will no longer be required to be vaccinated.

They will still need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, according to Fernando Valdés, Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism.

According to the Mirror, some families have already canceled half-term vacations to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands because their children have yet to receive their second vaccination.

In line with other EU countries, including France, Spain recently changed its vaccination requirements.

This means that your vaccination course must be completed within 270 days (roughly nine months) before you travel to be considered double jabbed.

If you had your vaccinations before this date, you’ll need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated.’

Throughout Spain, there are still local Covid regulations in place.

Face masks are still required in outdoor spaces, but the rules will be relaxed in time for the peak half-term season.

In an interview last week, Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stated that the face mask regulations may be repealed in the coming weeks.

During a pandemic, travel restrictions can shift rapidly.

Before booking or departing on a trip to Spain, always check the Foreign Office’s most recent travel advice, which will include important information such as entry rules and local restrictions.