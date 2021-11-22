Before the holiday season, a 25-foot fir tree arrives in Penn Square in Lancaster.

A 25-foot fir tree has arrived in Penn Square in Lancaster, just in time for the holiday season.
Around 9 a.m., the city of Lancaster officially began the holiday season.
A 25-foot fir Christmas tree was unveiled in Penn Square in Lancaster on Monday.
The tree arrived from Quarryville just days before the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, which is set for 5 to 9 p.m.

Santa will be arriving, the tree will be lit, and Big Boy Brass will perform.
