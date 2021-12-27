Before the iconic Avon Vale Hunt, a shocking mass brawl breaks out between hunt protesters and riders.

Before the iconic Avon Vale Hunt, a shocking massive brawl breaks out between hunt protesters and riders.

Hundreds of people flocked to Lacock, Wiltshire, this morning to watch the famous hunt, but things quickly devolved outside the Red Lion Pub.

Riders on horseback with their hounds were greeted by anti-hunt protestors.

A shocking video shows how things quickly devolved into violence as people shoved and pushed each other.

Punches were thrown, and one man was placed in a headlock, while others yelled “shame on you” at the horsemen.

A woman with silver hair is pushed to the ground later in the video, and pints of beer are thrown into the air.

“We were aware of a planned local hunt in Lacock today, and officers responded around 11 a.m. when concerns were raised about tensions between those involved in the hunt and protestors,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers remained on the scene to manage the two groups, and they dispersed around 12.30 p.m.,” said the statement.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, but our investigations are still ongoing.”

Animal welfare activists complained that fox hunting with dogs caused suffering to wild animals chased and killed by hounds, so it was outlawed in 2004.

Traditional hunts continued despite the ban, which prohibits the use of dogs to hunt foxes and other wild mammals in England and Wales.

Wiltshire Hunt Saboteurs published a social media post yesterday encouraging protestors to attend the hunt.

“Trail hunting is nearly over, but while we wait for the powers that be to outlaw it, they’ll go on a final killing spree,” they said.

“Let’s keep hammering those nails until this’sport’ is consigned to the dustbin of history.”