Before the shooting, the district attorney conferred with Pennsylvania State Police, and the shooting was deemed justified.

Before the shooting, the district attorney conferred with Pennsylvania State Police and determined that it was justified.

HARRISBURG — Following an eight-hour violent standoff with a man in Beaver County in 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police conferred with the local district attorney to determine whether troopers could kill the suspect.

A sniper then shot the man three times.

The same prosecutor, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, then looked into the State Police shooting investigation and concluded that the use of force was justified.

While no one has questioned whether the shooting was justified, the case has prompted sweeping new recommendations to reform who investigates troopers who use force or kill someone in Pennsylvania.

The fact that Lozier was involved in the decision to shoot and then signed off on whether it was appropriate has alarmed law enforcement officials.

They claimed that such a cozy relationship between law enforcement and the prosecutors in charge of holding them accountable undermines public trust and makes it nearly impossible for investigations into police misconduct to be truly objective and independent.

According to David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, it’s a disturbing situation with few, if any, parallels.

“They’re requesting authority to use lethal force,” Harris explained.

“And getting prosecutorial approval in advance for that makes it sound too much like, ‘We have permission to shoot to kill.'”

Lozier said he was at the scene that day and spoke with State Police about the developing circumstances in an interview on Wednesday.

“As the situation deteriorated, we discussed the use-of-force parameters to ensure that the State Police officers on the scene and I were on the same page,” Lozier explained.

“In responding to a violent situation, we’re all being wise.”

“Looking back on it, maybe different decisions would be made as…,” he said, adding that the question of whether it was appropriate for him to later review the shooting was never raised.

