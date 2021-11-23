Before the toddler was killed by his mother, agencies had a chance to intervene.

In March of last year, Katie Crowder was sentenced to prison for scalding 19-month-old Gracie Crowder.

She told a therapist she was thinking about killing someone months before, according to Nottingham Coroner’s Court.

This information was not shared with other agencies, according to Assistant Coroner Gordon Clow, and it could have helped Gracie.

Little Gracie Crowder, who was 20 months old at the time, had a cardiac arrest after coming into contact with water at her home.

Katie Crowder, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect, as well as a new charge of causing a child’s death.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the young girl, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“Gracie’s death was part of a deliberate act by her mother,” Mr Clow wrote.

“Opportunities to intervene were missed, and risk assessments were not done because of poor information sharing and record keeping,” he said, adding that agencies were not to blame for the death.

Mr Clow said Crowder, of Wharmby Avenue in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was snorting up to three grams of cocaine daily and hiding her drug use from family and support workers during his conclusion.

He also claimed she told a drug worker she was angry, paranoid, and psychotic, despite telling a therapist she had daily thoughts of stabbing someone and went out at night armed with a knife – information that was not passed on to safeguarding teams.

Crowder would downplay or give “watered down versions” of these graphic thoughts to her support worker, according to the coroner, but no further assessments on her mental health or Gracie’s safety were done.

He said, “It’s impossible to say whether or not mental health support would have made a difference.”

“This is not to say that Gracie would not have died if Katie Crowder had received assistance.

Katie could have made the same choices on March 6, 2020.”

According to the inquest, Gracie received extensive burns to 65 percent of her body after hot water was poured over her, and a post-mortem report concluded her death was scalding.

Katie Crowder, then 26 years old, was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court in December 2020.

Crowder had withheld information from agencies out of fear of losing her daughter, according to Mr Clow, and had promised not to harm Gracie.

