Beginning on Saturday, insurers will cover COVID tests performed at home.

WASHINGTON — Beginning Saturday, private health insurers must cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans.

The Biden administration announced the change on Monday, citing a desire to reduce costs and make virus testing more convenient in the face of mounting public outrage.

Americans will be able to either get free home testing kits through their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit, under the new policy, which was first reported by the Associated Press.

For example, a family of four could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month.

PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health care provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance, with no cap.

During the holiday season, President Joe Biden was chastised for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family, despite an increase in cases of the more transmissible omicron variant.

The administration is now working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both in terms of supply and price.

The federal government plans to launch a website later this month to begin mailing 500 million COVID-19 at-home tests.

In areas with the highest spikes in cases, the administration is also expanding emergency rapid-testing sites.

Many Americans would save a lot of money if their insurance covered the testing, and the administration hopes that by removing a barrier to more frequent at-home testing, it will help slow the spread of the virus, get kids back to school faster, and keep people safe.

In a statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, “This is all part of our overall strategy to increase access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost.”

“By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we’re extending Americans’ ability to get free tests when they need them even further.”

Late last year, Biden announced a federal requirement, which takes effect in January.

15, but the administration had remained silent on the plan’s details until now.

The administration is attempting to persuade private insurers to cover the tests up front, without having to go through a lengthy reimbursement process.

