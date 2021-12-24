Behind the scenes of the world’s most opulent Christmas cruise

Guests on board the Seven Seas Splendor with Regent Cruises will be astounded by the sheer luxury of the facilities available to them.

The world’s most expensive Christmas cruise will be revealed tonight (Christmas Eve) with exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets.

Cameras were allowed on board the Seven Seas Splendor for the Channel 5 documentary “The World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise.”

The sheer luxury of the facilities available to visitors will astound viewers.

The new one-hour documentary follows the inaugural festive season at sea aboard the Seven Seas Splendor.

The ship’s 542 crew members work around the clock to ensure that the ship’s passengers have a magical time onboard.

The crew transforms the ship with 70 boxes of decorations worth nearly £70,000, led by Cruise Director John Barron.

Three Christmas trees in the atrium, 15 trees throughout the ship, and a 260-foot garland wrapping around the central staircase contribute to the ship’s festive appearance.

Guests onboard the Seven Seas Splendor will be able to enjoy approximately 200 pounds of geese, 600 pounds of turkeys, 200 pounds of ham, 20 different types of cheese, and over 38,000 bottles of wine during the holidays.

There are also eight different types of Christmas cookies, 1,000 portions of pumpkin pie, and 200 Bûche de Noel logs on board.

Viewers will also see a visit to the beautiful private island of Grand Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, as well as various guest experiences both on and off the ship.

“We are delighted to return to primetime television on Christmas Eve on nationwide television,” said Graham Sadler, Managing Director of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

To make this a truly magical Christmas voyage for our guests, our crew has gone above and beyond, decking the halls with the most beautiful decorations.

“With Seven Seas Splendor celebrating her first Christmas at sea with guests, this is a particularly special holiday season for us.”

The Seven Seas Splendor, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship, features five restaurants as well as three elegant bars and lounges.

It also houses the world’s most exclusive residence at sea – The Regent Suite, Seven Seas Splendor – which sets the bar for luxury and serves as the perfect backdrop for the film.

The ITN Productions-produced show will air on Channel 5 at 8 p.m.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.