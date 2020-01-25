Beijing 2022 organizers send Chinese New Year regards to volunteer applicants

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games sent a letter to prospective Games volunteers on Thursday ahead of the Chinese New Year.

“Dear applicant,” the letter read. “Greetings from Beijing 2022!”

“Thank you for your keen interest in volunteering with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

“On the occasion of Chinese New Year, which is January 25, 2020, the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games would like to extend our best wishes to you and your family for a very happy and healthy Chinese New Year!

“With the approaching of the year 2022, we are excited and looking forward to meeting you in Beijing, to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism, featuring dedication, friendship, mutual help and forward-looking. Let us join hand in hand, seize the day and live it to the full, and do our part for delivering a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

Global recruitment for Beijing 2022 Games volunteers started on December 5, 2019 and will close on June 30, 2021. So far over 630,000 applications has been received for 270,000 posts.