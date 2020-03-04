Beijing 2022 organizing committee joins IOC Executive Board meeting online

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) meeting online at its Shougang headquarters here on Wednesday and expressed its determination to ensure that preparations for Beijing 2022 will be completed as scheduled and up to a high standard amid the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

IOC president Thomas Bach praised the excellent preparations of Beijing 2022 on the second of the two-day discussion in the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

BOCOG reported on issues including management, venue and infrastructure construction, test events and sustainability and legacy projects.

Bach congratulated organizers for their progress.

“I would like to congratulate you once more on the really excellent report in so many areas, especially when it comes to sustainability. This is very much supported by the IOC and in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020,” Bach said. “I’m looking forward to being with you on the occasion of my next visit to Beijing very soon.”

Beijing vice mayor and BOCOG executive vice president Zhang Jiandong thanked the IOC and its EB for their great support and understanding on the video conference.

“President Bach sent letters to the Chinese Olympic Committee, expressing his confidence that the Games’ preparations will not be affected. Mr. Samaranch Jr. extended high praise over China’s effort to contain the epidemic and his confidence in its victory,” he said.

“The Beijing 2022 organizing committee has taken on strict management efforts to contain the spread of the diseases. We will try our best to push forward the preparations for Beijing 2022 amid the fight against the virus and make sure the preparatory works are done in time and up to standard,” he continued.

“We will strengthen communications and cooperation with the IOC and the Board to honor our promise to host a ‘green, inclusive, open and clean’ Games in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020’s New Norm, and be fully prepared for the Games in all aspects,” Zhang added.