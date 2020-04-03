Beijing authority takes measures for work resumption, waiving US$7B of social insurance premiums

Amid the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security has continuously implemented an array of measures to promote harmonious and stable labor relations in the city as well as to support enterprises to resume work and production. The bureau has helped to reduce social insurance premiums of more than 50 billion yuan ($7.05 billion) for enterprises, while 150,000 migrant workers have returned to work through a “point-to-point” approach, and 133,000 people have participated in online recruitment.

A labor dispatch guarantee mechanism has been established for key enterprises. By figuring out the job vacancies of enterprises that focus on the production, storage, and transportation of protective materials and daily necessities, and by designating special personnel to take charge and setting up an urgent recruitment platform, the mechanism is now able to provide a “one-to-one” targeted service. So far, the mechanism has serviced 338 key enterprises and helped them to recruit 8,627 people. A “point-to-point” channel for returning migrant workers has been set up to connect with 14 provinces across the country, and a “6+2” working mechanism has been established with other relevant municipal departments. Through those measures, the bureau has built a Shared Service Platform for Returning Migrant Workers, which gathers information on the needs of returning migrant workers and informs labor output regions in real-time. More than 150,000 migrant workers have successfully returned to the city through the “point-to-point” channel.

The bureau also carried out public employment and entrepreneurship services without requiring face-to-face contact. Recruitment information covering 6,467 companies and 186,000 positions have been released in various employment platforms, while approximately 133,000 people have participated in online job-seeking activities. Meanwhile, other campaigns have also been launched to provide employment assistance and promote the spring recruitment of college graduates.

The bureau has also utilized the HELO Platform for Shared Employment, which has enabled the coordination of labor demand for 1,615 enterprises. Nearly 5,000 people have signed up for switching to job positions of other companies.

In terms of reducing the burden on enterprises, Beijing has taken the lead in implementing measures to postpone the payment of social insurance premiums for all insured enterprises and hard-hit enterprises. By stepping up the implementation of the policy of reducing and waiving social insurance premiums in stages, more than 50 billion yuan of social insurance premiums have been waived, while 1.65 billion yuan have been refunded.

In addition, Beijing has increased subsidies to support stable employment. For small- and medium-sized enterprises that have temporary operational difficulties but are expected to resume production and insist on zero or few layoffs, unemployment insurance premiums are refunded to help them get through. For enterprises that organize workers to participate in vocational skills training, they can enjoy a one-time training subsidy. For enterprises that distribute urgently needed materials for epidemic prevention and control, they are entitled to one-off employment subsidies. Since the start of 2020, 417 million yuan of unemployment insurance premiums have been refunded to 4,750 enterprises.

Since the outbreak, a large number of workers have been sent to all kinds of employers by labor dispatch agencies and human resources service agencies. To ensure epidemic prevention and control for dispatched laborers, the bureau has tracked 7,967 key personnel through big data analysis of 1.058 million workers. Of all the 12,204 newly hired employees between Feb. 28 to March 23, 236 have been required to stay at home for medical observation.

During the epidemic, the capital has also established a labor risk monitoring and surveillance mechanism to help district authorities strengthen management and control of enterprises with hidden risks in employment. A total of 49 cases of layoffs and salary cuts were properly handled. More than 3,600 labor and personnel disputes were concluded, and 5,178 labor supervision cases were closed.