Beijing beat Hebei for fourth straight CSL victory

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Beijing Guoan beat Hebei China Fortune 3-1 to record their fourth straight win in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Wednesday.

An own goal put Beijing in front in the fourth minute, when Hebei’s Feng Gang turned a cross into his own net.

Zhang Yuning doubled the lead in the 54th minute, shrugging off a defender to curl the ball into the bottom corner.

Hebei pulled a goal back in the 77th minute from Dong Xuesheng’s first-time shot after a cross from Sierra Leonean striker Buya Turay, but Beijing’s advantage was restored in stoppage time, after an error from Pan Ximing allowed Cedric Bakambu to square for Hou Yongyong to tap into an empty net.

“We made more opportunities but failed to turn our advantage into goals. That’s the difference between us and the top teams like Beijing,” rued Hebei head coach Xie Feng.

Guoan head coach Bruno Genesio dedicated the victory to Piao Cheng, after the midfielder had suffered a serious knee injury in the last game.

“I want to send my best wishes to him, I hope he had a successful operation. This victory is for him,” Genesio said. Enditem