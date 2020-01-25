Beijing cancels large-scale activities

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Beijing has canceled large-scale activities, including temple fairs, in an effort to prevent and control a novel coronavirus, local tourism authorities said Thursday.

The municipal bureau of culture and tourism said the move, which goes into effect Thursday, aims to minimize large gatherings of people in the capital.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 25 this year. A string of events and activities, such as temple fairs, winter sports and exhibitions, are usually held in Beijing during the holiday.

Last year, Beijing’s 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture received 2.32 million visitors during the holiday.