Beijing companies assist in overseas fight against COVID-19

With their accumulated experience in the battle against COVID-19 in China, companies in the 768 Creative Industrial Park in Beijing’s Zhongguancun are offering their help to the fight overseas.

Zhihu is one of the 70-plus internet-based innovative companies in the park. As a community-based Q&A platform, it hosted 117,000 questions on COVID-19 and general health, and received over 500,000 answers. The responses included those from frontline medical workers, who wrote down their daily experiences on the platform.

After the COVID-19 outbreaks overseas, Zhihu users in the U.S. and the U.K. translated the questions and answers, COVID-19 prevention and control brochures, and doctor diaries into English, offering references for doctors overseas.

Another company in the industrial park, the healthcare consultation platform Chunyu Yisheng, launched an online fever clinic as early as Jan. 25. By April 9, 23,000 doctors with expertise in respiratory and infectious diseases as well as psychology had provided over 1.53 million online medical consultations for patients, all free of charge.

On March 16, Chunyu Yisheng launched a platform to provide overseas users with free, around-the-clock, and fast-responding medical consultation services. By April 9, it had provided more than 22,000 consultations for free to overseas Chinese from 55 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North and South Americas.