Beijing courier company disinfects all parcels sent from Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — A Beijing courier company said it disinfects all parcels sent from Hubei Province before they reach Beijing.

The Beijing branch of state-owned China Post has strict prevention and control measures against the coronavirus, and Beijing residents can rest assured when fetching parcels, said Xu Maojun, general manager of the company.

After sterilization, the parcels go through six hours of ventilation before they are ready for delivery, Xu said.

The branch requires all its deliverymen to wear masks at work and take temperatures twice a day. Those returning from outside Beijing must go through quarantine and keep records, he added.

The company also conducts routine disinfection of its service venues and delivery equipment. All vehicles under the company must go through disinfection if they come to Beijing from Hubei, where the epidemic first broke out with the largest number of infections.