Beijing customs offers 24-hour clearance by appointment

Beijing customs is offering targeted logistics support and 24-hour fast clearance services, as well as using smart monitoring technologies to increase efficiency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

In the first half of the year, vaccines and bioactive products worth nearly US$1.4 billion have entered the Beijing Tianzhu Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the main port for imported vaccines. The products went through 1,066 instances of inspection and clearance procedures, up by 66.56% year on year, according to official figures.

To overcome logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Beijing customs has provided targeted assistance to trade companies, reduced inspection time with a 24/7 inspection appointment system, and streamlined import approval procedures for medical supplies.

Over the first six months, Beijing customs at the Tianzhu bonded zone released 192 batches of medical supplies for treating and preventing COVID-19 worth 181 million yuan, including 1.13 million boxes of antibiotics for treating pneumonia.

Using smart monitoring technologies, Beijing customs has also reduced the time it takes for vehicles entering and leaving the bonded zone, according to the Tianzhu bonded zone.