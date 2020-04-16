Beijing dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine development

Beijing will spare no efforts to promote the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, said Xu Qiang, head of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, at the city’s regular press conference on Tuesday. The conference followed an announcement that an inactivated 2019-nCoV vaccine developed by a Beijing company was approved for clinical trials on Monday.

Since the outbreak, Beijing has been dedicating to the science-based fight against COVID-19. The city received applications for 27 vaccine projects and decided to support five of them, Xu said.

The Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission led the research and development task force to establish a work schedule and set deadlines. It also organized an expert team comprising 24 scientists to accelerate the R&D of the vaccines.

The city also set up a joint meeting mechanism of science-based prevention and control to expedite matters in the process of developing the vaccines, including virus strains sharing, use of P3 laboratories, and animal testing arrangements.

With the city’s support, the vaccines were ready for clinical trials five months ahead of schedule, Xu said.

The municipal government departments had also designated staff to offer door-to-door and around-the-clock services to the companies engaging in the vaccines’ R&D.

In addition to the support from the science and technology commission in project approval, Beijing’s finance authority swiftly assigned special funds for the science-based prevention and control work, the city’s medical products administration facilitated the qualification approval, and the Daxing district government offered factory buildings with a total floor space of 70,000 square meters as workshops for vaccine production, according to Xu.

In recent years, Beijing has grown its scientific and technological strength in various fields, and it has been supporting the development of fundamental research and cutting-edge technologies, Xu said. These outcomes have played a positive and effective role in COVID-19 prevention and control, he added.