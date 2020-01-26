Beijing delays school opening to curb virus spread

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Beijing’s education authority announced Sunday that it has postponed the beginning of the 2020 spring semester until further notice in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission said that the delay will be applied to all levels of educational institutions from universities to kindergartens.

The higher-education institutes and educational authorities in each district will provide online courses for students, make special teaching and management plans and organize students to study at home, the commission said.

The commission also suspended all after-school tutorial classes offered by commercial training agencies.