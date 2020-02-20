Beijing discharges another 23 people after recovery from virus infection

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Another 23 people were discharged from hospitals in Beijing on Tuesday after they recovered from novel coronavirus infections.

Beijing reported six new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 393, according to a press conference on Wednesday. The city saw another 58 new suspected cases on Tuesday.

The new confirmed cases all previously had close contact with infected patients, and they are receiving treatment in hospital.

Beijing is taking a variety of strict measures to fight against the coronavirus.

Beijing police said Wednesday that they have busted 196 cases related to the epidemic, with people detained, fined or receiving warnings for disrupting prevention and control work against the epidemic.

Beijing has released a guideline to support local cultural companies in plight.

The guideline includes measures to provide financial support, optimize the business environment and help the companies find new growth momentum.

Meanwhile, a Beijing courier company said it disinfects all parcels sent from Hubei Province before they reach Beijing.

The Beijing branch of state-owned China Post has strict prevention and control measures against the coronavirus, and Beijing residents can rest assured when fetching parcels, said Xu Maojun, general manager of the company.

After sterilization, the parcels go through six hours of ventilation before they are ready for delivery, Xu said.