Beijing film festival to feature multiple screening forms

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Online, television and open-air screenings will thrill audiences during the 10th Beijing International Film Festival, organizers said in a press conference on Thursday.

The festival, which was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will run from Aug. 22 to 29 in Beijing, according to the organizers.

More than 300 Chinese and overseas films will be screened at the festival, according to Zhang Xiaoguang, deputy director of the China Film Art Research Center. Zhang said a total of 250 films, including 50 new ones, will be screened online, and 24 classic films will be screened in open-air theaters.

It will be the first time that television screening is adopted by a Chinese film festival, and 10 overseas films will make their debut on a Chinese TV channel, according to Zhang. Enditem