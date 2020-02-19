Beijing Guoan edge past Chiangrai United 1-0 in AFC Champions League

BANGKOK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Beijing Guoan got their AFC Champions League Group E campaign off to a good start, as the Chinese Super League side edged Chiangrai United of Thailand 1-0 here on Tuesday.

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, Guoan’s away fixture against FC Seoul in the first round was rescheduled to April, so Tuesday’s match was their opener of the season.

Guoan missed defender Kim Min-Jae and midfielder Jin Taiyan to injury, but Jonathan Viera returned to action while Cedric Bakambu paired up with Wang Ziming on the front line.

Both sides had aggressive starts as Bakambu and Viera tested Chiangrai’s goalkeeper Apirak Worawong while at the other end Guoan’s goalie Hou Sen was forced into a double-save to deny the attempts from the home side.

Guoan broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after a counterattack as Wang gathered a smart pass from Viera, taking a couple of touches and sending the ball into the far corner.

The midfielder Piao Cheng pulled up with injury in the 35th minute, making way for Chi Zhongguo.

Guoan were utterly dominant after the interval. Renato Augusto should have swollen the lead in the 74th minute, but the Brazilian’s attempt was too straight to surprise Apirak.

Chiangrai had a great chance to equalize but Hou got down well to fingertip Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul’s missile.

Guoan almost added another in stoppage time, when Bakambu hit a rocket from a distance but it smacked the woodwork.

In an early fixture, FC Seoul defeated Melbourne Victory 1-0 off veteran Park Chu-Young’s winner in the eighth minute.