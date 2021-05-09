Beijing Guoan’s Kim permitted to return to South Korea to visit ill family member

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) — Beijing Guoan confirmed on Sunday that defender Kim Min-Jae has been granted leave to return to South Korea to visit a seriously ill family member.

“After consultation with the coaching staff, the club decided to grant Kim Min-Jae a temporary leave to go back to South Korea to visit his seriously ill family member,” Beijing Guoan wrote in a statement.

The Chinese Super League club did not specify how many days the Korean international will take on his leave.

Beijing Guoan won only one and lost two of the three league games played so far in the Chinese Super League and will face Wuhan FC on Monday. Enditem