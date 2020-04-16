Beijing has 46 nucleic acid testing institutions: spokesperson

Beijing has a total of 46 nucleic acid testing institutions, 29 more than the figure in early February, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

If any organization or individual has testing needs, they can check the list of service providers on the website and WeChat account of the Beijing municipal health commission and make an appointment in advance, said Gao Xiaojun, a spokesperson with the commission, at a press conference Wednesday.

Gao said Beijing encourages and supports more qualified institutions to conduct nucleic acid testing to speed up the diagnostic process.

By the end of Tuesday, Beijing had reported a total of 416 confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases and 174 confirmed imported cases, according to the commission.