Beijing horticultural expo park restores landscape

The Beijing horticultural expo park has been restoring its landscape recently. On April 28, the park will welcome its first anniversary of the Beijing Expo 2019, and the inaugural Beijing International Garden Festival will be launched on that day.

Nearly 50,000 square meters of floral landscape will be restored by then, including over 70 outdoor expo parks.

The expo park reopened on March 27 and only admitted 20,000 visitors every day in an effort to provide better services while ensuring epidemic control. Visitors are required to book tickets online, wear face masks, present their “health QR codes” and receive body temperature checks when entering the park.

The park has been committed to sustainable development since Beijing Expo 2019 closed on Oct. 9 last year. The park has preserved about 50,000 native trees and added another 50,000 arbors and 120,000 bushes, serving as a destination for eco-tourism and a service base for the 2022 Winter Olympics.