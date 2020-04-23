Beijing issues plans for reopening sports venues

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports issued a work plan for fitness venues to reopen safely on Tuesday.

According to the plan, epidemic prevention and control is the first priority.

Beijing requires all venues to adhere to the principle orderly opening, and gradually open starting from low-risk places and sports that are low or no contact. Sports venues with contact and confrontation will open last.

The plan has made requirements for the scope of the opening of physical fitness venues. Physical fitness venues include public stadiums, public fitness facilities and commercial physical fitness venues.

According to the requirements for the suspension of the opening of high-risk places, the shower facilities of physical fitness places, swimming venues and fitness places opened by using underground space will not be opened.