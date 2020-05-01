Beijing issues regulation to standardize government services

Beijing released a regulation that became effective on April 28 for standardizing government services. The new regulation aims to address multiple issues regarding accessing government services.

The regulation focuses on guidelines, service processes, service platforms, and appraisals. It sets out the time limit, standards, ways, venues and relevant authorities for the whole process of government service: consulting, appointment, access, review, notice and delivery. Decisions on service applications are mostly to be offered in a single working day whether online or offline, and service procedures and queries are to be provided in real time.

The regulation illustrates details on building the service platforms. It also makes it clear that the online platform would go entirely digital, including information sharing, online access, and service completion. Details are also given in building a mechanism that ensures one application only needs to be approved for at most two times.

By the end of November, Beijing will launch 200 themed services, integrating various single service items, in order to ensure that citizens would not have to run between government departments, according to Guo Bin, an official of the Beijing government service authority.