Beijing launches platform to share TCM overseas

Beijing launched a bilingual account on WeChat to provide information about the use of traditional Chinese medicine in the fight against COVID-19, according to Gao Xiaojun, spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The platform, called TCM Online, is designed to help foreigners as well as Chinese living overseas, Gao said at a daily news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The WeChat account shares TCM solutions for COVID-19, offers knowledge of prevention and control measures, and provides online consultation and product services. It features four sections: “What we’re doing by TCM,” “How we’re doing by TCM,” “How TCM can help you,” and “Need our help? Find out more.”

Available in both Chinese and English, the WeChat account hosts nearly 1,000 TCM experts from Beijing’s top hospitals to offer consultations, and gives guide for people to find Chinese doctors and medicines in foreign countries.

The account was jointly developed by the Beijing Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 23 overseas academic organizations focused on Chinese medicine, and over 10 TCM producers and companies specializing in logistics.