Beijing launches temperature screening in all subway stations

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Beijing subway authorities on Friday said they have launched temperature detection measures in all of the city’s subway stations.

Passengers will be tested by thermal imagers and handheld thermometers. Those with abnormal body temperatures will be sent to hospitals, Beijing subway operators said.

Beijing will introduce more thermal imagers to increase efficiency and ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

Cleaning and disinfection work has also been stepped up. Each carriage of the train is ordered to be disinfected every day. The entrances and exits, escalators, self-service machines, toilets and other public areas of subway stations are disinfected three times each day.

The capital has a total of 22 metro lines, with over 200 stops.